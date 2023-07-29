Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” First Look

A first look at this clean pair.

Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” First Look

The Air Jordan 3 is a popular sneaker known for its classic design and basketball heritage. With its timeless silhouette and durable construction, it has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features a comfortable fit and reliable performance, making it suitable for both sports and casual wear. The Air Jordan 3 showcases iconic details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents, adding a touch of style to its overall look.

The Air Jordan 3 is available in a variety of colorways, allowing individuals to find their preferred style. Whether you’re a basketball fan, a sneaker collector, or someone looking for stylish and comfortable shoes, the 3 is a reliable choice. It effortlessly combines simplicity and functionality, making it a staple in the Air Jordan lineup and a sought-after sneaker in the market. Overall, this is a massively popular sneaker that is going to get an amazing new colorway in “Green Glow.”

“Green Glow” Air Jordan 3

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole and a white midsole, with an exposed air bubble near the heel. Elephant print, a staple of the Air Jordan 3, is featured near the toebox and around the heels. Vibrant green accents can be found on the sides and near the sock liner, as well as the lace eyelets. Also, a green Jumpman can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are clean and understated but with a touch of color.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” is going to drop sometime during the 2024 summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

