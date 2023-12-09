Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” Gets New Images

The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker known for its legendary status in the sneaker world. Its upcoming "Green Glow" colorway has enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation. This fresh iteration infuses a vibrant green hue into the classic design, giving it a modern and eye-catching appeal. The shoe retains its signature elephant print detailing on the heel and toe, adding a touch of nostalgia to the updated look. The combination of the green accents with the traditional black-and-white color scheme creates a striking contrast, ensuring a standout presence.

Crafted with premium materials and featuring the iconic Jumpman logo, this Air Jordan 3 iteration promises both style and quality. Set to captivate sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts, the "Green Glow" colorway of the Air Jordan 3 continues the legacy of the model by blending heritage with contemporary design. Its imminent release adds to the allure of the Air Jordan 3 line, cementing its place as a must-have for collectors and fans of sneaker culture alike.

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A black leather constructs the uppers, with grey elephant print detailing. Vibrant green accents can be found on the lace locks as well as the Jordan branding on the tongue. Also, a green Jumpman is located on the heel. Overall, these sneakers feature a muted colorway, with vibrant green accents that give the sneakers some life. Look for these sneakers to drop in the first half of 2024, as sneakerheads gear up for this Air Jordan 3 release.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” is going to drop on March 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

