The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker that has captivated sneaker enthusiasts for decades. With its timeless design and unmistakable style, it has become a beloved symbol of basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 features a mid-top silhouette and notable details like the Jumpman logo and elephant print accents. Designed for both performance and style, this sneaker continues to be a staple in the Air Jordan collection, appealing to fans of all ages who appreciate its classic and enduring appeal.

The Air Jordan 3 “Palomino” showcases a unique colorway inspired by the Palomino horse, known for its golden coat. This color palette features earthy tones, including shades of tan and brown, reminiscent of the horse’s distinct hue. The choice to name this colorway “Palomino” reflects the sneaker’s intention to pay homage to the natural beauty and elegance of these majestic creatures. The combination of these warm tones adds a touch of sophistication to the Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout sneaker.

This sneaker features a very cohesive colorway that really does match up with that of the Palomino horse. The rubber outsole of this sneaker is gray, and the midsole is a cream color. The elephant print, which the Jordan 3 is famous for, is brown and the rest of the upper is a darker tan. This sneaker also features metallic gold Jumpman logos on the tongue, insoles, and heel. The gold accents add a bit of elegance to a sneaker and the colorway overall creates a sense of style.

According to Sneaker News, the release date for the Air Jordan 3 “Palomino” is July 29th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it releases to the public. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

