Air jordan Releases
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Palomino" Official ImagesThe iconic Jordan silhouette is back.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 11 Low Releasing In New “Bulls” Design: Video PreviewA new Chicago Bulls-themed Air Jordan 11 Low is set to release this spring, featuring elements of the "Concord" and "Bred" colorways.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 “Hare” Nods To Bugs Bunny: First LookJordan Brand nods to Bugs Bunny with the "Hare 2.0" Air Jordan 7 rumored to release next month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 Releasing In Festive “Easter” Colorway: First LookThis festive "Easter" Air Jordan 5 colorway is scheduled to release in grade school sizes next month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 “Court Purple” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed"Court Purple" Air Jordan 4 still scheduled to release in mid-May. Check out the latest batch of on-foot photos.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Court Purple" Looks Perfect For Kings FansAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" looks just as smooth as expected in the latest in-hand photos. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Game Royal" On Tap For Spring: Video PreviewThe Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Game Royal" will reportedly arrive on May 9th.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 11 Low "Concord/Bred" New Release Date AnnouncedJordan Brand has reportedly postponed the Air Jordan 11 Low Concord x Bred colorway until late May.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "DMP" Official Images Unveiled Ahead Of April ReleaseMichael Jordan's "DMP" Air Jordan 6 is finally headed back to retailers in April, looking just as clean as they did back in 2006.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Fire Red" Release Postponed: New DetailsThe "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 is now reportedly scheduled to release in late April.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Fire Red" Rumored To Return This YearThe classic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 is once again rumored to return to retailers on Black Friday - this time in OG form.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNew Air Jordan 11 Low Mixes Concord & Bred: Release DateAlternate Air Jordan 11 Low "Concord" (with a Bred twist) releasing in sizes for the whole family next month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Smoke Grey" Coming Soon: What To ExpectAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG rumored to release in a new "Light Smoke Grey" colorway this summer.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Fire Red" Returns This Month: New DetailsThe "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 is returning to retailers in OG form in honor of the 30th anniversary of MJ's 69-point game.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Court Purple” Coming Soon: Video PreviewAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" will reportedly hit retailers on April 4th in men's and grade school sizes.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Revealed In New “Tie-Dye” Colorway: First LookJordan Brand brings tie-dye vibes to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG with an all new "White/Black-Aurora Green" colorway.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "UNC" Looks Cleaner Than Ever: Official PhotosYou don't have to be a UNC Tar Heels supporter to appreciate how clean this upcoming Air Jordan 3 colorway is.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Neon" Nods To OG Air Max 95: Official PhotosThe Air Max 95 inspired "Neon" Air Jordan 4 colorway is scheduled to hit retailers just before Nike's annual Air Max Day celebration.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 “Hare” Releasing This Spring: First LookA brand new "Hare" Air Jordan 6 is reportedly headed to retailers in April, this time featuring reflective 3M detailing.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 “Bugs Bunny” Coming Soon: First LookAir Jordan 7 surfaces in a brand new "Hare" colorway, inspired by the Tune Squad's Bugs Bunny. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Flint" Returning Soon: Release Date RevealedAir Jordan 13 "Flint" on track to release in April for the first time since 2010 - this time with the OG details.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Pine Green" New Release Info ConfirmedAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Pine Green" set to release in men's and kids sizes at the end of this month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 3 Rumored For 2020: What To ExpectRumors are swirling that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have an Air Jordan 3 collab in the works for later this year.By Kyle Rooney