Air Jordan 1 Mid “Take Flight” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a classic sneaker loved by many. Its upcoming "Take Flight" colorway is getting lots of attention. These shoes have cool passport stamps on the midfoot and collar. These stamps are like little pictures that remind us of important times in Jordan's career. Like the time he shattered the backboard in Italy and when he won the Gold Medal with Team USA. These moments are like artwork on the shoes, showing what a legend Jordan is.

The "Take Flight" design adds a new level of uniqueness to these sneakers, making them a must-have for fans and collectors. With these stamps, the shoes tell a story of Jordan's incredible journey in basketball. Fans are excited to grab a pair of these Air Jordan 1 Mids to celebrate the greatness of a basketball icon and rock some stylish kicks that tell an amazing story. This pair will be a GS release, meaning only grade school sizing will be released. This pair is perfect for the Michael Jordan fan. The kicks represent Jordan's career and all of the legendary moments along the way.

"Take Flight" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a sail midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with blue leather overlays. Also, a gold Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, as well as a gold Jordan Wings logo. Passport stamps symbolize moments in Jordan's career, adding a personal and historic touch to these sneakers. Overall, this pair is an incredible testament to Jordan's career and the sneakers will be a GS release. So only grade school sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Take Flight” will be released in February 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

