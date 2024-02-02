Jordan Zion 3 “Triple Pink” Released Delayed Slightly

Introducing Zion Williamson's signature sneaker, the Jordan Zion 3, seamlessly blending performance and style to meet the demands of the dynamic basketball player. Renowned for exceptional on-court comfort and support, these kicks boast a unique mix of materials for durability and breathability during intense games. Anticipating an exciting development, the upcoming "Triple Pink" colorway of the Jordan Zion 3 promises a bold and vibrant addition to the already eye-catching sneaker line.

The Triple Pink design is poised to make a bold statement, capturing the gaze of both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. Whether dominating the courts or making a fashion statement, the Jordan Zion 3 "Triple Pink" offers a striking and fresh aesthetic. Reflecting Zion Williamson's influence on the design, these signature sneakers embody his playing style and personality. With a fusion of performance-driven features and an attention-grabbing colorway, the Jordan Zion 3 maintains its status as a standout choice for those valuing both function and style in their footwear.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant Shares Kobe 4 Protro For Valentine's Day

“Triple Pink” Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

Featuring a pink rubber sole and a corresponding midsole, these sneakers showcase a captivating base in diverse shades of pink. The overlays, a vibrant blend of deep and lighter pinks, unite to create a lively and energetic sneaker. Adding to the cohesive design are pink laces and a pink Jumpman logo at the heel. The tongues proudly display the iconic Jumpman emblem, while both heels prominently feature a pink ZION. In essence, this pair seamlessly combines vibrant hues while incorporating performance elements, ensuring resilience in challenging situations.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Triple Pink” will be released on February 6th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Gets New Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.