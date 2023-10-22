Jordan Zion 3 “Fresh Paint” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Zion 3, a standout in the Jordan Brand lineup, continues to amaze. It features cutting-edge design and performance aspects. Exciting news for sneaker enthusiasts: the "Fresh Paint" colorway is on the horizon. This promises a vibrant and energetic color that mirrors Zion Williamson's explosive style on the court. It's a refreshing take on the sneaker, capturing the essence of his dynamic playing. Engineered for top-tier performance, the Jordan Zion 3 offers the cushioning and support that players demand. It is an excellent choice for basketball lovers.

The "Fresh Paint" colorway is set to steal the spotlight. The shoes represent not only a fashion statement but also capturing Zion Williamson's dynamic playing style. As this exhilarating design makes its debut, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate adding a touch of dynamism to their collection and paying homage to one of the game's most electrifying players. Get ready to elevate your game and style with the Jordan Zion 3 in "Fresh Paint," a tribute to basketball.

"Fresh Paint" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white translucent rubber sole, with a midsole that features black speckles. A white base constructs the uppers, with grey clouded accents overlays, creating a very cohesive sneaker. Also, white laces and a red Jumpman on the tongue complete the design. The heels feature Zion's logo. Overall, this pair is lowkey in color but features performance aspects that will allow it to hold up under pressure. Look out for this pair to be released sometime next month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Fresh Paint2” will be released in November 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

