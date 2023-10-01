Jordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Zion 3, Zion Williamson's signature sneaker, is a game-changer. Its design screams power and performance. Crafted for on-court dominance, it's a force to be reckoned with. The upcoming "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" colorway is generating massive buzz. With bold red accents symbolizing blood, the fierce black representing sweat, and the white epitomizing tears, it's more than just a sneaker – it's a statement. The shoe features innovative technology, including responsive Zoom Air cushioning for explosive leaps and a supportive midsole that keeps you locked in during high-intensity plays.

The traction pattern provides grip on any court surface. The Zion 3's upper combines durability and breathability, allowing your feet to stay cool under pressure. Overall, the sleek silhouette and distinctive "Z" logo give it a unique style that matches Zion's explosive athleticism. In sum, the Jordan Zion 3 is a powerhouse on the court, and the "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" colorway is set to turn heads and inspire athletes to give it their all, just like Zion himself.

"Mud, Sweat, and Tears" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole, with a teal midsole. A teal base constructs the uppers, with vibrant red and blue overlays, creating a very vibrant sneaker. Also, teal laces and a red Jumpman on the heel complete the design. The tongues feature a Jumpman, and dark blue ZION is printed on both heels. Overall, this pair is vibrant in color but features performance aspects that will allow it to hold up under pressure.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” will be released on October 18th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

