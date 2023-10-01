Nike Terminator Low “Medium Ash” Gets A Drop Date

The Nike Terminator Low is a great sneaker loved by many. It's a classic basketball shoe that has a retro style. The shoe has a high-top design and comes in different color combinations. It's made with durable materials and has a cushioned midsole for comfort. The Nike Terminator Low is not only great for playing basketball but also for everyday wear. If you want a stylish and reliable sneaker, the Nike Terminator is a solid choice.

The Nike Terminator Low, while a cool sneaker, didn't gain as much popularity compared to some other Nike models. It may be because it didn't have the same hype or marketing behind it. On the other hand, models like the Nike Air Jordan and Nike Air Force 1 became incredibly popular due to their collaborations, iconic designs, and endorsements from famous athletes. While the Terminator Low may not have reached the same level of fame, it still remains a classic choice for those who appreciate its retro style and reliable performance.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “From Nike, To You” Official Photos

"Medium Ash" Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a grayish-brown rubber sole and a combination of leather and suede throughout. Gray suede envelops the toebox and laces, while also composing the Swoosh and heel tab. Black leather covers the toebox and borders the sides of the Swoosh. The padded tongue showcases a red Nike Swoosh logo, providing a unique pop of color exclusive to this sneaker. This sneaker is very toned-down and perfect for the fall weather. You can get this sneaker dirty and genuinely enjoy wearing it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator Low "Medium Ash" will be released on October 12th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 SE “Just Do It” Release Details

[Via]