Nike Dunk Low “From Nike, To You” Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low is a classic sneaker loved by sneakerheads everywhere. It's all about simplicity and style, making it a popular choice for everyday wear. Now, there's an exciting new colorway coming up called “From Nike, To You” This special edition Dunk Low pays homage to Nike's roots in Oregon, USA, where it all began. But there's a fun twist – it also features a Christmas colorway. So, you get the festive vibes along with a nod to Nike's origin. The Nike Dunk Low is one of Nike's biggest models, so it's no surprise why it's going to continue getting new colorways.

The Dunk Low has a straightforward design with a low-top silhouette, making it easy to match with your outfits. It's all about comfort and looking good while you're at it. In summary, the Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker, and the "From Nike, To You" colorway brings a dash of holiday cheer while honoring Nike's birthplace. If you're looking for a classic shoe with a festive twist, keep an eye out for this one – it's a win-win for style and celebration.

"From Nike, To You" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark obsidian rubber sole with a coconut milk midsole. A dark green leather constructs the base with coconut milk leather overlays. Dark red accents include the Nike Swoosh and the laces, completing the Christmas color scheme. Finally, "From Nike To You, Oregon USA" is featured on the inside of the tongues, paying homage to Nike's beginning.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “From Nike, To You” will be released during the Holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

