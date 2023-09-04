Nike Dunk Low “Cool Grey” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low is a beloved sneaker silhouette that has been a staple in the sneaker world since its original release in 1985. With a low-top design and clean lines, the Dunk Low has become a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Originally designed for basketball, the Nike Dunk Low quickly found its way into everyday fashion, becoming an essential part of streetwear culture. Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity, making it easy to pair with various outfits and styles.

Among the many colorways and collaborations, the Nike Dunk Low “Cool Grey” has a captivating blend of grey tones and clean detailing. This particular pair is releasing in a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available when they drop. With a legacy that spans decades, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a symbol of style, comfort, and cultural significance in the world of sneakers. The “Cool Grey” edition adds another sneaker to Dunk Low’s history, appealing to sneaker lovers.

“Cool Grey” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent grey rubber sole with a sail midsole. A light grey leather constructs the uppers, with slightly darker grey overlays. The Nike Swoosh matches the overlays in a grey tint, and dark grey laces complete the design. Grey Nike branding can be located on both the tongues and the heel of these Nike Dunks. Overall, these sneakers are incredibly simple and feature a muted colorway that can work with just about any outfit you can think of.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Cool Grey” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

