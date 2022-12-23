Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, has been impressing fans as of late. If you are someone who likes basketball shoes, then this model is for you. In fact, the sneaker was even included on our recent top 10 signature sneakers of 2022 list.

Overall, fans love Zion Williamson and that love has translated over to his shoes. This new model is getting rave reviews. Subsequently, Jordan Brand has been dropping a plethora of new colorways. They want fans to have plenty of options, and that has certainly been the case so far.

Image via Nike

Jordan Zion 2 Returns

The latest model of the Zion 2 to be revealed is the “Barely Green” offering, which an be found below. This model is gorgeous as it contains some nice subtle tones, alongside bold pops of color. Consequently, kids and young adolescents will probably gravitate towards these.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a very light green. From there, a deeper green is found on the back part of the midsole, as well as the laces and cuff. Moreover, there are pops of red and yellow throughout. However, these pops of color are most prominent on the outsole.

Barely Green – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a nice light color scheme that will shine out on the court. As a result, it seems like Jumpman is keeping this model to grade school sizes only. Some might be upset with that decision, however, the kids need new shoes as well. Either way, we can only hope for some amazing adult models in the near future.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, although you can expect these to drop sometime next year. As always, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Jordan Zion 2 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

