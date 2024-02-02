Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Gets New Details

Elevate your style with the Air Jordan 1 High OG, showcasing the upcoming "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway. Boasting a classic black, red, and white palette, these sneakers exude a timeless and bold aesthetic. A new detail has recently emerged, adding an exciting twist to the design. The "Black Toe Reimagined" pair is set to feature "Air Jordan" above the Swoosh on the sides, departing from the traditional Air Jordan Wings emblem. This unique modification brings a fresh perspective to the iconic silhouette, capturing attention and sparking anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts.

With its roots dating back to 1985, the Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to be a staple in sneaker culture. The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway promises a blend of heritage and innovation, offering a contemporary take on a beloved classic. As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to embracing the iconic style and fresh details that make the Air Jordan 1 High OG a symbol of enduring sneaker excellence.

“Black Toe Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 High OG

These sneakers showcase a red rubber sole and a pristine sail midsole, imparting a worn aesthetic. The uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by black and red leather overlays. On the sides, a black leather Swoosh adds a striking touch, while the black Jordan Wings logo sits proudly above. The white tongues bear black Nike Air branding. In essence, this sneaker harmoniously blends white, black, and red in a clean and cohesive colorway.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” will be released during the holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

