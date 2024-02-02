Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” Receives On-Foot Photos

Prepare for a classic comeback with the Air Jordan 4 and its highly anticipated "Military Blue" colorway. This iconic silhouette, known for its enduring style and basketball heritage, will make waves again. The "Military Blue" colorway pays homage to the original release, featuring a crisp white leather upper complemented by military blue accents. Further, the vibrant touches on the tongue, heel, and outsole add a timeless flair to the design, creating a striking contrast that captures the essence of the Air Jordan 4. Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has stood the test of time as a beloved sneaker in the Jordan Brand lineup.

With its signature visible Air unit in the heel and durable construction, it continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. As the "Military Blue" colorway readies for release, fans can anticipate a revival of a true sneaker icon. This edition seamlessly combines the nostalgia of the original with a fresh, contemporary appeal, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 in "Military Blue" is poised to make a bold statement on and off the court.

“Military Blue” Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a grey, white, and blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with blue and off-white accents all around. Further, the usual meshing and lace supporters are featured on the sneakers. Finally, blue Jordan branding is found on the tongue and white Nike branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is releasing on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

