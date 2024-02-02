Nike Air Foamposite One “Eggplant” Gets A Small Delay

Nike introduced the Air Foamposite One in 1997, a distinctive sneaker renowned for its molded foamposite upper that quickly gained popularity among both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts. Originally designed for the basketball court, its eye-catching colors and limited releases have transformed it into a streetwear icon. Its durability and structural design contribute significantly to its enduring popularity, making it a choice that stands the test of time. The Foamposite is one of the most iconic silhouettes, and you can expect more colorways in the future.

With classics like the "Royal Blue" and the attention-grabbing "Galaxy," the Air Foamposite One remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, influencing contemporary sneaker styles with its futuristic design. Looking ahead, the Air Foamposite One is here to stay, and the anticipation for its new "Eggplant" colorway only adds to the excitement, promising to elevate the silhouette even further. Overall, despite the small delay, this pair is still going to impress. If all goes to plan, this pair will be released by the end of February and fans will be enjoying them in March.

"Eggplant" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a semi-translucent blue sole paired with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper boasts metallic purple ribbed protective materials, a signature element in most Foamposites. Purple accents are elegantly incorporated on the tongue and heel, featuring Nike branding and Foamposite logos. Additionally, a purple Swoosh graces the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers exude a clean and understated colorway.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" will now be released on February 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

