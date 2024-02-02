Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for a stylish update with the upcoming "Anthracite/Industrial Blue" colorway. This new iteration adds a sleek and modern touch to the iconic silhouette. Draped in anthracite hues, the sneakers exude a sophisticated charm that blends seamlessly with the striking industrial blue accents. The color combination not only offers a contemporary look but also pays homage to the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Designed for versatility and everyday wear, the "Anthracite/Industrial Blue" colorway promises to elevate sneaker rotations.

The classic Air Jordan Wings logo and Swoosh in industrial blue create a visually appealing contrast against the anthracite backdrop. As anticipation builds for the release of this colorway, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to stepping out in a pair that seamlessly marries the Air Jordan legacy with a fresh, updated aesthetic. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to capture the hearts of fans with its enduring style, and the "Anthracite/Industrial Blue" iteration adds a contemporary twist to this iconic silhouette.

"Anthracite/Industrial Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The sneakers feature an anthracite leather base for the uppers, with dark navy leather overlays. Additionally, a lighter blue Swoosh adorns the sides of the shoes, and dark laces round out the design. Finally, blue Jordan branding can be found on the tongue and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of colors.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” will be released in the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

