Jordan Luka 2 “Black Volt” Releasing Very Soon: Details

Luka Doncic's signature basketball sneaker, the Jordan Luka 2, is set to make waves with its upcoming "Black Volt" colorway dropping tomorrow. Crafted for on-court excellence, these sneakers bear the mark of the NBA star's dynamic playing style. The "Black Volt" edition exudes a bold aesthetic, combining a sleek black base with vibrant volt accents. This colorway not only reflects Luka Doncic's electrifying energy on the court but also adds a stylish edge to the performance-driven design. As the signature line of a rising basketball sensation, the Jordan Luka 2 prioritizes both comfort and style.

The upcoming release promises a fusion of cutting-edge technology and a striking color palette, making it a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. With the imminent drop of the "Black Volt" colorway, fans can anticipate lacing up in a pair that captures the essence of Luka Doncic's prowess and elevates their on-court experience. The Jordan Luka 2 continues to carve its place as a go-to choice for those who value the perfect blend of performance and fashion in their basketball sneakers.

“Black Volt” Jordan Luka 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features a green Jumpman. A green plate is visible through the sides, and a smoky mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with black leather overlays. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. The tongues feature Luka branding in volt, and the heels feature "Non Desistas Non Exieris" which means "Never Give Up, Never Surrender."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Black Volt” will be released on February 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

