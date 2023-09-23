Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” Release Details

The Jordan Luka 2, a standout in the world of sneakers, draws inspiration from NASCAR and the 23XI Racing's No. 45 car, driven by Tyler Reddick. This upcoming "Trick Shot" colorway embodies the spirit of speed and competition with its sleek design and vibrant color palette. The shoe's silhouette is optimized for performance, ensuring comfort and support whether you're on the court or the streets. The dynamic combination of colors and the 23XI Racing branding make it a unique addition to the Jordan lineup. Overall, this pair is set to make a big release.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Trick Shot" colorway, as it promises to deliver both style and substance. With its racing-inspired aesthetics and the Jordan brand's commitment to quality, the Luka 2 continues to capture the attention of athletes and fashion-forward individuals alike. In a world where sneakers serve as expressions of personal style, the Jordan Luka 2 "Trick Shot" is ready to make a powerful statement. Stay tuned for its launch and experience the fusion of sports, fashion, and speed.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Molten Metal” Officially Unveiled

"Trick Shot" Jordan Luka 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features a black Jumpman. A green plate is visible through the sides, and a white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with white leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongues feature Luka branding in black, and the heels feature "Non Desistas Non Exieris" which means "Never Give Up, Never Surrender."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Trick Shot” is going to drop on October 24th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $130 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon

[Via]