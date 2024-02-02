Vanessa Bryant Reveals Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Leopard” PE: Photos

Vanessa Bryant recently took to Instagram to unveil her latest footwear, showcasing a pair of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in a captivating "Leopard" colorway. The striking design features a bold and distinctive leopard print pattern, adding a fierce and stylish element to the iconic silhouette. Vanessa's Instagram post provided a glimpse into her style and her connection to Kobe's legacy, as the Kobe 8 Protro holds sentimental value for being a part of the late basketball legend's signature line. The "Leopard" colorway not only pays tribute to Kobe's impactful career but also reflects Vanessa's individuality and fashion-forward taste.

The sleek combination of the leopard print and the Kobe 8 Protro's performance-driven design resonated with fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Through her Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant continues to share moments that honor Kobe's memory and celebrate the enduring legacy of the Nike Kobe line. The "Leopard" colorway, with its fierce yet elegant aesthetic, stands as a testament to the powerful intersection of sports, fashion, and personal expression in Vanessa's world.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” Officially Unveiled

"Leopard" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Vanessa Bryant (Instagram)

Image via Vanessa Bryant (Instagram)

The sneaker features a cream rubber sole and a light white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a leopard print, with gold accents. Next, the sneakers feature a gold stitched Swoosh. Black laces and a gold Kobe Bryant logo complete the design. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that's representative of Kobe's playing style.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Leopard” will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Black Volt” Releasing Very Soon: Details

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.