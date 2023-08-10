Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” Unveiled

Overall, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro is a sneaker that a lot of fans are eager to see make a comeback. Of course, there haven’t been many Kobe sneakers on the market as of late. A lot of this has to do with Nike losing the Kobe brand a few years ago. However, they have gotten the brand back and they are looking to relaunch it all together. This is huge news for all of the sneakerheads out there. Moreover, this is an even bigger deal for all of Kobe’s fans.

With the Nike Kobe 8 Protro set to make its big return, we are starting to get some teasers for new colorways. After all, if you want a new shoe to sell, you’re going to have to produce a plethora of new offerings. These Kobe 8 colorways will be released starting at the end of the month and will continue into next year. Below, you can find the first of these colorways. It is simply called “Halo” and it has a fairly basic aesthetic that many can appreciate.

“Halo” Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Firstly, the shoe begins with a white upper. Secondly, we get a white Nike swoosh and a white midsole. Oh, and we also get a white tongue and white laces…and we get a white a insole. Pretty well the entire sneaker here is white, except for a bit of the outsole which is black. That said, this a very clean colorway and we think a lot of people are going to be into it.

More Photos

As per reporting from Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Kobe Bryant sneaker will be dropped on August 23rd. In terms of the price, this shoe is going to cost a whopping $180 USD. Overall, this is fairly standard for the later Kobe editions, so don’t be too discouraged. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

