Nike To Announce New Kobe Bryant Silhouette

Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved players in the history of the NBA. Overall, he accomplished a whole lot in the league and is seen as an icon. Unfortunately, his passing in 2020 was truly a horrific moment in history. He was in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna. Since that time, he has been honored in numerous ways. Moreover, there was some drama around his sneaker deal with Nike. For a while, Nike lost the Kobe brand. However, they got it back and are now releasing retros again.

That said, many have wondered if a new Kobe signature would ever be produced. After all, it has been a long time since we have seen one. Well as it turns out, a new Kobe Bryant signature is, in fact, in the works. On Twitter today, Nike Basketball made the exciting revelation that they were bringing back the Kobe line. In fact, tomorrow, the brand will be announcing the name, look, and supposedly the release date of this new sneaker.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Returns To Glory

Type out "iconic footwear" with your eyes closed



We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back

Mamba Forever.



The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS 'Live From the Archive' (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release.

Kobe Bryant has had one of the best signature sneaker lines in recent memory. Although his shoes may not be as popular as Michael Jordans, it is safe to say that he was dominating the Nike landscape back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. With that being said, fans are hopeful that this reboot of the line will be respectful to Kobe and his incredible legacy. We have a feeling that it will be.

Although we don’t have much information to go off right now, there is no doubt that plenty more information is on the horizon. Let us know what you think of this revelation down below. What are your expectations for the future of the Kobe line? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest brands.

