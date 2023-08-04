Nike Kobe 8 Protro “White/Metallic Gold” First Look

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is a basketball shoe line that honors Kobe Bryant’s legacy. It is a reimagined version of his original signature sneakers, updated with modern technology and design. Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend, had a profound impact on the sneaker world. He collaborated closely with Nike to create innovative basketball shoes that reflected his playing style and personality. The Kobe 8 Protro line continues his legacy, offering athletes and fans a chance to experience the same footwear that accompanied Kobe’s remarkable career.

These sneakers are known for their performance, traction, and sleek aesthetic. Even after his tragic passing, Kobe’s influence on the sneaker community remains strong, as fans and players alike continue to wear and cherish his iconic shoes as a tribute to his enduring legacy on and off the court. His dedication to the game and his lasting impact on basketball culture ensure that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will forever symbolize his greatness.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Gets New Release Date

“White/Metallic Gold” Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and the midsole matches, in white, and features the Kobe Bryant logo embedded near the toebox. The upper is constructed of white mesh with gold accents. The Nike Swoosh, as well as the Kobe Bryant signature near the heel, are metallic gold. Other gold accents include the sock liner and the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a very clean colorway that will look simply amazing on the court. This is definitely going to be a hot colorway that fans will love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “White/Metallic Gold” will release during Summer 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Atmosphere Grey” Officially Revealed

[Via]