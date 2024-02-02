Air Jordan 1 Low “Perfect Pink” Release Details Revealed

Get ready for a burst of vibrant style with the Air Jordan 1 Low and its soon-to-be-released "Perfect Pink" colorway. This iteration brings a fresh and playful touch to the classic silhouette. The "Perfect Pink" colorway transforms the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low with a lively and eye-catching pink hue, injecting a sense of fun into every step. The vibrant color extends across the sneaker, creating a bold and energetic aesthetic. Designed for both comfort and street-ready fashion, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts.

The upcoming release of the "Perfect Pink" edition adds a dynamic and trendsetting choice to the lineup, perfect for those who want to make a statement with their footwear. As the release date approaches, fans and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to add the Air Jordan 1 Low in "Perfect Pink" to their collection. With its blend of iconic design and lively color, this edition promises to be a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a perfect balance of style and comfort.

“Perfect Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and matching pink midsole. Also, pink leather constructs the base of the uppers, with even more pink leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Perfect Pink” will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

