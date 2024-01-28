Air Jordan 1 Low “Method of Make” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Method Of Make" colorway. It features an alluring all-light brown palette. In this edition, the sneakers embrace a sophisticated and neutral look. It creates a versatile option for various occasions. The "Method Of Make" Air Jordan 1 Low stands out with its harmonious all-light brown color scheme, delivering a plain yet stylish aesthetic. The use of metallic gold accents adds a touch of luxury and elevates the overall design, providing subtle details that catch the eye.

The upcoming colorway not only enhances its visual impact but also offers a refined option for those seeking a blend of classic style and modern flair. With its classic silhouette and the sophisticated combination of all-light brown with metallic gold accents, the "Method Of Make" Air Jordan 1 Low is poised to be a standout addition to sneaker collections. Whether for daily wear or making a subtle statement, this release exemplifies the Air Jordan 1 Low's ability to seamlessly blend simplicity and elegance in a single pair of sneakers.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 LX “Team Red” Release Details Revealed

“Method of Make” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light brown rubber sole and matching light brown midsole. Also, light brown leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more light brown leather overlays and some interesting stitching. Next, the sneakers feature a gold Nike Swoosh on the side and gold accents on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Method of Make” will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike GT Hustle 2 “All-Star” Officially Revealed

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.