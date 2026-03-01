Don Toliver Reportedly Shows Love To T.I. Amid 50 Cent Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Don Toliver Shows Love TI During 50 Cent Beef
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
We wonder if 50 Cent might have something to say about Don Toliver now after showing T.I.'s track "Let Em Know" some love.

50 Cent still hasn't responded in song form to all of the disses from T.I. and his family, which hip-hop fans are taking much note of these days. But ironically enough, when an artist like Don Toliver decides to show love to his rap peers, he can't help but find himself in the middle of the conversation.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Don reportedly took to his Instagram Story to share a chart from the Rap IG page about the hottest songs on their radar. The ranking included two Toliver tracks from his new album OCTANE ("E85" and "Body") at one and two, Lil Uzi Vert's "What You Saying" at number three, and J. Cole's "Two Six" at number five. The fourth spot was for Tip's "Let Em Know," a single ahead of his upcoming album Kill The King.

"2Songs Got It. I'm enjoying this. I must say," Don Toliver reportedly wrote, as he seemingly deleted the post as of writing this article or the Story went away. "Side Note... T.I. out here going crazy. Tip Still Out Here Punching."

Given the two artist's shared Southern roots, the admiration from the newer generation to a legend should come as no surprise. We will see if Fif decides to respond to this in any way or if he rightfully recognizes this as an innocent shoutout with no deeper beef implication.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Why Is T.I. Beefing With 50 Cent?

Still, fans in the comments brought up T.I.'s disses against 50 Cent, although many of them dismissed the notion that Don Toliver is "taking a side" in any way. Maybe one of those diss tracks will be on future charts. For those unaware, the beef stems from 50 allegedly backing out of a Verzuz battle and mocking Tip.

What's more is that Tip's family has also gone at the G-Unit mogul on wax recently, namely his sons King Harris and Domani. But 50 decided to keep his responses to social media trolls and attacks rather than a studio session.

We will see if other folks comment on either the Atlanta artist's new music or this feud with Curtis Jackson. Either way, it goes to show how inseparable some narratives are from the artists at their center, even if they're doing completely unrelated things.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Nobel Beef Prize Miami Club Performance TI Feud Music 50 Cent Gets "Nobel Beef Prize" At Miami Club Performance Amid T.I. Feud
Domani Harris 50 Cent Diss Track Ms Jackson Music Domani Harris Dissects 50 Cent On New Diss Track “Ms. Jackson”
DJ Akademiks Compares 50 Cent TI Beef Drake Kendrick Lamar Battle Music DJ Akademiks Compares 50 Cent & T.I. Beef To Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0