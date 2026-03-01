Don Toliver Reportedly Shows Love To T.I. Amid 50 Cent Beef

50 Cent still hasn't responded in song form to all of the disses from T.I. and his family, which hip-hop fans are taking much note of these days. But ironically enough, when an artist like Don Toliver decides to show love to his rap peers, he can't help but find himself in the middle of the conversation.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Don reportedly took to his Instagram Story to share a chart from the Rap IG page about the hottest songs on their radar. The ranking included two Toliver tracks from his new album OCTANE ("E85" and "Body") at one and two, Lil Uzi Vert's "What You Saying" at number three, and J. Cole's "Two Six" at number five. The fourth spot was for Tip's "Let Em Know," a single ahead of his upcoming album Kill The King.

"2Songs Got It. I'm enjoying this. I must say," Don Toliver reportedly wrote, as he seemingly deleted the post as of writing this article or the Story went away. "Side Note... T.I. out here going crazy. Tip Still Out Here Punching."

Given the two artist's shared Southern roots, the admiration from the newer generation to a legend should come as no surprise. We will see if Fif decides to respond to this in any way or if he rightfully recognizes this as an innocent shoutout with no deeper beef implication.

Why Is T.I. Beefing With 50 Cent?

Still, fans in the comments brought up T.I.'s disses against 50 Cent, although many of them dismissed the notion that Don Toliver is "taking a side" in any way. Maybe one of those diss tracks will be on future charts. For those unaware, the beef stems from 50 allegedly backing out of a Verzuz battle and mocking Tip.

What's more is that Tip's family has also gone at the G-Unit mogul on wax recently, namely his sons King Harris and Domani. But 50 decided to keep his responses to social media trolls and attacks rather than a studio session.