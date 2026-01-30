OCTANE – Album by Don Toliver

Tallie Spencer
Don Toliver launches 2026 with OCTANE, a high-energy album that leans fully into the psychedelic trap-R&B sound he’s been refining for years. The Houston artist builds a world that feels fast, cinematic, and immersive, blending warped vocals, glossy production, and melodic instincts that have made him one of rap’s most distinctive voices. OCTANE follows a period of steady momentum for Toliver, who’s continued to expand his reach through charting singles, festival appearances, and fashion-forward visuals. The project plays with themes of motion, excess, and emotional highs, matching its fuel-driven title. Rather than reinventing himself, Toliver sharpens his strengths here, delivering a cohesive album that feels designed for late-night drives, headphones, and full-volume listens. OCTANE makes Don Toliver's 5th studio album release.

Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Trap / R&B
Album: OCTANE

Tracklist For Octane
  1. E85
  2. Body
  3. Rendezvous
  4. Secondhand
  5. Tiramisu
  6. ATM
  7. Long Way To Calabasas
  8. Rosary
  9. All The Signs
  10. Call Back
  11. Tuition
  12. K9
  13. Excavator
  14. Gemstone
  15. OPPOSITE
  16. TMU
  17. Pleasure’s Mine
  18. Sweet Home
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
