OCTANE – Album by Don Toliver

Don Toliver launches 2026 with OCTANE, a high-energy album that leans fully into the psychedelic trap-R&B sound he’s been refining for years. The Houston artist builds a world that feels fast, cinematic, and immersive, blending warped vocals, glossy production, and melodic instincts that have made him one of rap’s most distinctive voices. OCTANE follows a period of steady momentum for Toliver, who’s continued to expand his reach through charting singles, festival appearances, and fashion-forward visuals. The project plays with themes of motion, excess, and emotional highs, matching its fuel-driven title. Rather than reinventing himself, Toliver sharpens his strengths here, delivering a cohesive album that feels designed for late-night drives, headphones, and full-volume listens. OCTANE makes Don Toliver's 5th studio album release.