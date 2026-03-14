Drake Fans Are Convinced He Just Revealed "ICEMAN's" Release Date

Drake posts pretty frequently on social media, whether it's on alleged burner accounts or through his main Instagram page. With each new bit of activity, fans gather to speculate on whether that gives them any new information on the upcoming album ICEMAN. As it turns out, we may have just gotten a release date tease.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, he posted a mysterious photo to his Instagram Story yesterday (Friday, March 13). It featured an old Bell Canada ad concerning the "416" area code, prompting folks to add the "1" to reflect a change in dialing practices. "Don't forget 1+416," the picture reads at the bottom.

This immediately got die-hards talking, as they assumed this area code debacle could be a hint as to the album's release date. After all, April 17 (4, 16+1) falls on a Friday, which would follow industry standards. But of course, this is just speculative interpretation and not an actual confirmation.

As such, we will just have to wait and see if this theory actually pans out. Still, fans are confident that we won't have to wait much longer for this highly anticipated LP.

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When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

At press time, Drake hasn't officially revealed his ICEMAN release date, but April 17 still sounds like a solid bet. Many folks believe the record will come out any day now, but things are still relatively low-key. For example, Drizzy did say there's one more livestream episode to host before the full-length drops. So maybe an announcement with a quick turnaround regarding this will be the final nail in the coffin.

However, some Drake fans aren't feeling all of ICEMAN. After a snippet leaked, DJ Akademiks took to his livestream to express some disappointment. His issues stem from the apparent references to ScHoolboy Q, as Ak thinks the 6ix God shouldn't be focusing on that Kendrick Lamar battle anymore.