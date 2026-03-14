DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Chimed In On "ICEMAN's" Future Feature Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Drake Chimed In ICEMAN Future Feature Rumors
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks doesn't think Drake's mind may have changed since he initially responded to rumors that he squashed his Future beef.

Back in November of 2024, Elliott Wilson claimed that Drake and Future squashed their beef, which DJ Akademiks was quick to express skepticism over. Now that there are more rumors that Fewtch will be on Drizzy's ICEMAN album, Ak reignited the conversation with a new revelation.

Back then, the streamer said that he just corroborated with sources that the two rappers hadn't squashed their beef. Now, in a clip from his livestream shared by his DJ Akademiks TV affiliate page on Instagram, he claimed he heard this from the 6ix God himself.

"I love going source for source. I just think, at this point, I might have the best source," DJ Akademiks remarked. "Verbatim, from Drake: 'This guy Elliott Wilson's a goof. He doesn't know what he's talking about. I have not been on the phone with Future.'" But this was back then. What about now?

Ak said he's unsure if the What A Time To Be Alive duo's teams have talked, and unclear about their current relationship. He also addressed Mal and Charlamagne Tha God's claims that Future will be on Drake's ICEMAN, questioning the sources and preferring the mysterious and inconclusive direction that the album is going in. "I don't know if he's on the album," Akademiks remarked. "Let's just wait and see."

In fact, he also theorized about other potential collabs with former foes on ICEMAN, saying that anything could be possible. The commentator also spoke on folks criticizing the Toronto superstar for this alleged decision, blasting this perspective as a no-win scenario. Overall, he's just happy that the album is generating a lot of hype, but he isn't taking the bait over collab rumors.

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What's Drake's ICEMAN's Release Date?

Drake hasn't officially revealed the ICEMAN release date, but some fans think he did tease it with a recent Instagram Story. It was an old phone ad about adding the "1" digit to the "416" area code, which led many fans to theorize that the LP will drop on Friday, April 17. But that's just a theory.

As such, like DJ Akademiks, we'll have to wait and see. Maybe Future shows up, maybe they will squash their beef eventually, or that day will never come.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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