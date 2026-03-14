DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Chimed In On "ICEMAN's" Future Feature Rumors

Back then, the streamer said that he just corroborated with sources that the two rappers hadn't squashed their beef. Now, in a clip from his livestream shared by his DJ Akademiks TV affiliate page on Instagram, he claimed he heard this from the 6ix God himself.

"I love going source for source. I just think, at this point, I might have the best source," DJ Akademiks remarked. "Verbatim, from Drake: 'This guy Elliott Wilson's a goof. He doesn't know what he's talking about. I have not been on the phone with Future.'" But this was back then. What about now?

Ak said he's unsure if the What A Time To Be Alive duo's teams have talked, and unclear about their current relationship. He also addressed Mal and Charlamagne Tha God's claims that Future will be on Drake's ICEMAN, questioning the sources and preferring the mysterious and inconclusive direction that the album is going in. "I don't know if he's on the album," Akademiks remarked. "Let's just wait and see."

In fact, he also theorized about other potential collabs with former foes on ICEMAN, saying that anything could be possible. The commentator also spoke on folks criticizing the Toronto superstar for this alleged decision, blasting this perspective as a no-win scenario. Overall, he's just happy that the album is generating a lot of hype, but he isn't taking the bait over collab rumors.

Drake hasn't officially revealed the ICEMAN release date, but some fans think he did tease it with a recent Instagram Story. It was an old phone ad about adding the "1" digit to the "416" area code, which led many fans to theorize that the LP will drop on Friday, April 17. But that's just a theory.

As such, like DJ Akademiks, we'll have to wait and see. Maybe Future shows up, maybe they will squash their beef eventually, or that day will never come.