Klay Thompson Allegedly Thought Megan Thee Stallion Was Too Loud, And Paranoid About Tory Lanez

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks
Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A new report from the Daily Mail appears to have the inside scoop on why Klay Thompson ultimately didn't like Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion broke up a couple of months ago, and it led to various rumors about the nature of their relationship. At the time, Meg accused Thompson of cheating and taking out his frustrations on her.

Their breakup subsequently led to days' worth of social media discourse. Many were quick to judge Thompson, while others were quick to go after Meg. At the end of the day, no one knows what truly happened. However, there are some "inside sources" looking to offer some insight.

For instance, the Daily Mail published an article over the weekend, claiming that Thompson felt like Meg was "too ghetto." It's a disparaging thing to say, with Thompson allegedly claiming that Meg was too loud, and he didn't appreciate her behavior. Furthermore, it was said that Thompson had an issue with Meg's paranoia concerning the Tory Lanez situation.

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Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

"She would not shut the f**k up about [Lanez]," the source claimed. According to the report, a second source chimed in and said that a lot of this just isn't true. The first source made it seem as though Thompson felt stuck and had been trying to break up for months. Meanwhile, the second source refutes this as being the case.

Thompson is known as a bit of an introvert, so it's not a stretch to believe that Meg's outgoing personality was off-putting for him. However, the racial undertones of calling someone "ghetto" in such a fashion are jarring, to say the least.

At this time, Meg and Klay have not commented on this new report.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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