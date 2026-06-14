Klay Thompson Allegedly Thought Megan Thee Stallion Was Too Loud, And Paranoid About Tory Lanez

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion broke up a couple of months ago, and it led to various rumors about the nature of their relationship. At the time, Meg accused Thompson of cheating and taking out his frustrations on her.

Their breakup subsequently led to days' worth of social media discourse. Many were quick to judge Thompson, while others were quick to go after Meg. At the end of the day, no one knows what truly happened. However, there are some "inside sources" looking to offer some insight.

For instance, the Daily Mail published an article over the weekend, claiming that Thompson felt like Meg was "too ghetto." It's a disparaging thing to say, with Thompson allegedly claiming that Meg was too loud, and he didn't appreciate her behavior. Furthermore, it was said that Thompson had an issue with Meg's paranoia concerning the Tory Lanez situation.

Klay Thompson-Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

"She would not shut the f**k up about [Lanez]," the source claimed. According to the report, a second source chimed in and said that a lot of this just isn't true. The first source made it seem as though Thompson felt stuck and had been trying to break up for months. Meanwhile, the second source refutes this as being the case.

Thompson is known as a bit of an introvert, so it's not a stretch to believe that Meg's outgoing personality was off-putting for him. However, the racial undertones of calling someone "ghetto" in such a fashion are jarring, to say the least.