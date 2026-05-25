Megan Thee Stallion Calls On Solange Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Megan Thee Stallion Calls Solange Klay Thompson Breakup
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Some fans think Megan Thee Stallion's new post with Solange may be referring to the star singer defending her amid the Klay Thompson split.

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram Story today (Monday, May 25) to show off her pole-dancing skills, but that wasn't all. She also posted a picture with Solange and a cartoon image of calling the singer's phone, which led many to assume she was talking about the Klay Thompson breakup.

Livebitez got this idea as well on IG, sharing an A.I.-generated interpretation of what "calling" Knowles could mean. For those unaware, this idea refers to Solange's infamous fight with her sister's husband, Jay-Z, after the 2014 Met Gala. As such, the idea of "calling" her became slang for folks not just defending Beyoncé, but also any close friend whom another person may have hurt.

However, there's a good chance this is just a massive reach. After all, Megan posted the cartoon of calling Solange, and then came the image of the two of them enjoying a boat day. So maybe she just wanted to call the singer for a day out rather than to suggest she's defensive, confrontational, or vindictive regarding her split from the NBA star. We'll have to let the gossip train figure this one out...

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Why Did Megan Thee Stallion Break Up With Klay Thompson?

For those unaware, Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating, which shocked many fans. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…" the Houston star wrote on Instagram. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall." She also provided a statement on the matter prioritizing her peace and clarity.

Klay has mostly dismissed the drama publicly, although he hasn't explicitly spoken about the breakup beyond telling people to "please go touch grass." We'll see if that changes anytime soon.

In the meantime, it seems like these Solange posts may have nothing to do with this situation, or they're a cheeky and playful response to it. Either way, the debates and "gender wars" discourse will sadly rage on. Hopefully the two stars just had a good time together.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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