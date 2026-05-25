Megan Thee Stallion Calls On Solange Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram Story today (Monday, May 25) to show off her pole-dancing skills, but that wasn't all. She also posted a picture with Solange and a cartoon image of calling the singer's phone, which led many to assume she was talking about the Klay Thompson breakup.

Livebitez got this idea as well on IG, sharing an A.I.-generated interpretation of what "calling" Knowles could mean. For those unaware, this idea refers to Solange's infamous fight with her sister's husband, Jay-Z, after the 2014 Met Gala. As such, the idea of "calling" her became slang for folks not just defending Beyoncé, but also any close friend whom another person may have hurt.

However, there's a good chance this is just a massive reach. After all, Megan posted the cartoon of calling Solange, and then came the image of the two of them enjoying a boat day. So maybe she just wanted to call the singer for a day out rather than to suggest she's defensive, confrontational, or vindictive regarding her split from the NBA star. We'll have to let the gossip train figure this one out...

Why Did Megan Thee Stallion Break Up With Klay Thompson?

For those unaware, Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating, which shocked many fans. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…" the Houston star wrote on Instagram. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall." She also provided a statement on the matter prioritizing her peace and clarity.

Klay has mostly dismissed the drama publicly, although he hasn't explicitly spoken about the breakup beyond telling people to "please go touch grass." We'll see if that changes anytime soon.