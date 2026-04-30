Lexie Brown Calls For Klay Thompson Or Megan Thee Stallion To Speak Out Amid Death Threats

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2026-04-23T035443Z_2027186815_MT1USATODAY28790004_RTRMADP_3_WNBA-SEATTLE-STORM-MEDIA-DAY (1)
Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown (8) is pictured at BECU Storm Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lexie Brown has firmly denied any involvement with Klay Thompson but Megan Thee Stallion's fans are still ruthlessly coming after her.

WNBA star Lexie Brown is looking at Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion sideways as she continues to face immense heat. The Seattle Storm guard was thrust into cheating rumors after Meg accused Thompson of infidelity. In typical social media fashion, the claims were unfounded. As a result, Brown was completely caught off guard.

She's already denied her involvement, doing so with a concise public statement. She wrote, "I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

But Brown doesn't understand why she's been the only one to speak out when she had nothing to do with the situation. As caught by Complex, in an interview with Fox News Digital, she called out Klay and Megan for keeping a tight lip instead of coming to her defense.

Brown tells the outlet that her and her family have been facing an overwhelming amount of death threats. Because of this, the 31-year-old has enlisted heightened security.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks “The Ville,” TDE Compilation & More

Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated

Towards the end of Brown's response, she asks Klay and Megan do something on her behalf and ASAP. "... For them to just allow me to get dragged for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud for, it seems like three, three, four days now, knowing one hundred percent what was being said was false, that surely somebody would step in and say, 'No, this is a lie. Please point your fingers somewhere else or don't point them at all, but don't point them at Lexi.'"

To this point, Klay Thompson has indeed said nothing as this story continues to develop. He has yet to address Megan Thee Stallion's claims as well.

As for the Houston artist, she's been vocal but not in the way Lexie Brown needs. She's focused on publicly declaring the Dallas Mavericks guard as a cheater.  "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Cheating Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Klay Thompson For Allegedly Cheating
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Relationships Wack 100 Goes Off On Megan Thee Stallion After Klay Thompson Split
WNBA: Preseason-Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries Gossip Lexie Brown Responds To Rumors Involving Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion Returns Moulin Rouge Klay Thompson Cheating Pop Culture Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Returns To "Moulin Rouge" After Klay Thompson Cheating Allegations
Comments 0