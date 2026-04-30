Lexie Brown Calls For Klay Thompson Or Megan Thee Stallion To Speak Out Amid Death Threats

WNBA star Lexie Brown is looking at Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion sideways as she continues to face immense heat. The Seattle Storm guard was thrust into cheating rumors after Meg accused Thompson of infidelity. In typical social media fashion, the claims were unfounded. As a result, Brown was completely caught off guard.

She's already denied her involvement, doing so with a concise public statement. She wrote, "I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

But Brown doesn't understand why she's been the only one to speak out when she had nothing to do with the situation. As caught by Complex, in an interview with Fox News Digital, she called out Klay and Megan for keeping a tight lip instead of coming to her defense.

Brown tells the outlet that her and her family have been facing an overwhelming amount of death threats. Because of this, the 31-year-old has enlisted heightened security.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated

Towards the end of Brown's response, she asks Klay and Megan do something on her behalf and ASAP. "... For them to just allow me to get dragged for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud for, it seems like three, three, four days now, knowing one hundred percent what was being said was false, that surely somebody would step in and say, 'No, this is a lie. Please point your fingers somewhere else or don't point them at all, but don't point them at Lexi.'"

To this point, Klay Thompson has indeed said nothing as this story continues to develop. He has yet to address Megan Thee Stallion's claims as well.

As for the Houston artist, she's been vocal but not in the way Lexie Brown needs. She's focused on publicly declaring the Dallas Mavericks guard as a cheater. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."