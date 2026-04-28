Wack 100 went off on Megan Thee Stallion during a livestream rant, earlier this week, following the news that she broke up with Klay Thompson. A clip of his comments is circulating on social media.

Wack begins by arguing that she should've known the relationship wasn't as serious to Thompson as it was to her. He also accuses her of using the NBA star to get closer to the sports industry. At one point, Wack compares Megan to Beyonce and Rihanna, arguing that fans have never heard similar stories about them.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion went public with the breakup after accusing Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram over the weekend. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

Afterward, she confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

While Klay Thompson has yet to speak on the situation, Wack is far from the only person to say Megan should've expected the alleged behavior. Both Ebro and Charlamagne Tha God suggested dating the Mavericks player was a bad idea in recent days.