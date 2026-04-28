Wack 100 Goes Off On Megan Thee Stallion After Klay Thompson Split

BY Cole Blake
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HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating on her before announcing their breakup over the weekend.

Wack 100 went off on Megan Thee Stallion during a livestream rant, earlier this week, following the news that she broke up with Klay Thompson. A clip of his comments is circulating on social media.

Wack begins by arguing that she should've known the relationship wasn't as serious to Thompson as it was to her. He also accuses her of using the NBA star to get closer to the sports industry. At one point, Wack compares Megan to Beyonce and Rihanna, arguing that fans have never heard similar stories about them.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion went public with the breakup after accusing Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram over the weekend. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

Afterward, she confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

While Klay Thompson has yet to speak on the situation, Wack is far from the only person to say Megan should've expected the alleged behavior. Both Ebro and Charlamagne Tha God suggested dating the Mavericks player was a bad idea in recent days.

In the wake of the drama, Megan announced that she's dropping out of her Moulin Rouge! role on Broadway as well. "It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!" she wrote on Instagram.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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