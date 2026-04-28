Charlamagne Tha God Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn't Be Surprised By Klay Thompson

BY Cole Blake
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Radio personality Charlamagne tha God attends the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating on her and announced their breakup over the weekend.

Charlamagne Tha God says that he would've advised Megan Thee Stallion against dating Klay Thompson. He discussed their breakup during an episode of The Latest with Loren LoRosa, following Megan's claim that the NBA star cheated on her.

"This is why every woman needs male homeboys. I would've told her from the beginning not to get too over somebody like Klay Thompson," Charlamagne said. As the hosts countered that people can change, he added, "I'm not saying that they don't. I'm just saying that my advice to her would've been, 'Hey, just don't get too open until he shows you otherwise. He is an NBA player. He's still outside.' And by the way, they not married, they didn't have kids, they weren't even together long. I understand her feelings might be hurt, but why are we acting like they were married for 20 years?"

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion initially accused Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram over the weekend. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

She eventually confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

In the wake of the news, Megan announced that she's dropping out of her Moulin Rouge! role on Broadway. "It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!" she wrote on Instagram.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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