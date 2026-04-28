Charlamagne Tha God says that he would've advised Megan Thee Stallion against dating Klay Thompson. He discussed their breakup during an episode of The Latest with Loren LoRosa, following Megan's claim that the NBA star cheated on her.

"This is why every woman needs male homeboys. I would've told her from the beginning not to get too over somebody like Klay Thompson," Charlamagne said. As the hosts countered that people can change, he added, "I'm not saying that they don't. I'm just saying that my advice to her would've been, 'Hey, just don't get too open until he shows you otherwise. He is an NBA player. He's still outside.' And by the way, they not married, they didn't have kids, they weren't even together long. I understand her feelings might be hurt, but why are we acting like they were married for 20 years?"

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion initially accused Klay Thompson of being unfaithful in a post on Instagram over the weekend. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," she wrote.

She eventually confirmed their breakup in an official statement provided to TMZ. "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”