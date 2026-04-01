Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her Fans Following Hospital Scare

Megan Thee Stallion gave her fans quite the scare on Tuesday night while performing as Zidler in Moulin Rouge. The Broadway production had to be paused as Meg was taken off the stage and sent to the hospital. This subsequently led to fears about the artist's health.

It was eventually revealed that the artist had been dealing with dehydration and exhaustion. Overall, this can be incredibly scary, and in some instances, dehydration is, in fact, life-threatening. With that in mind, it is easy to see why the artist went to the hospital.

She has since been released from the hospital and is now talking to her fans directly. In a post on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that her body shut down and that she needed some help. However, she says that after a day's worth of rest, she will be back to perform on Thursday.

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out

"Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down," Meg wrote. "I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything."

This entire ordeal has been incredibly scary, and you cannot help but feel for Megan in this instance. This is the last thing you want to deal with as both a performer and a human being.