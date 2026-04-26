Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Returns To "Moulin Rouge" After Klay Thompson Cheating Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Megan Thee Stallion Returns Moulin Rouge Klay Thompson Cheating
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK
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Megan Thee Stallion has been playing the role of Zidler in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Broadway since March of this year.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a few ups and downs during her Moulin Rouge! The Musical stint on Broadway. A brief hospitalization over dehydration and exhaustion interrupted an otherwise successful run. Most recently, she had to take to the stage last night (Saturday, April 25) just hours after accusing her boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating.

As such, the Houston star was visibly emotional during the show's curtain call after the performance, shedding tears as fans cheered her on. The context of the breakup is hard to ignore, and it's led fans to make assumptions about her emotional state and whether or not she connected her reaction to her bombshell romantic update.

Hollywood Unlocked caught various clips of the moment on Instagram. It partially represents a final push for Megan during Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as her stint will end on May 17 ahead of the production's closure on August 30. But it might more significantly represent the support fans are providing during this difficult time. Still, folks on both sides don't know the full story just yet, as Klay hasn't spoken out about the split and cheating allegations at press time.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline

What Happened With Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion?

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house..." Meg alleged in an Instagram Story post. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

"I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she shared in a subsequent statement. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

However, other folks are celebrating Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's split. DJ Akademiks is not a fan of Thee Stallion at all, so he was very happy to hear about the cheating allegations and justify them.

Elsewhere, social media has also been cheering Megan on, even amid more negative takes. Hopefully her future performances as Zidler not only get even better, but also provide some solace amid all the turbulence.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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