Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Returns To "Moulin Rouge" After Klay Thompson Cheating Allegations

As such, the Houston star was visibly emotional during the show's curtain call after the performance, shedding tears as fans cheered her on. The context of the breakup is hard to ignore, and it's led fans to make assumptions about her emotional state and whether or not she connected her reaction to her bombshell romantic update.

Hollywood Unlocked caught various clips of the moment on Instagram. It partially represents a final push for Megan during Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as her stint will end on May 17 ahead of the production's closure on August 30. But it might more significantly represent the support fans are providing during this difficult time. Still, folks on both sides don't know the full story just yet, as Klay hasn't spoken out about the split and cheating allegations at press time.

What Happened With Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion?

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house..." Meg alleged in an Instagram Story post. "got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

"I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she shared in a subsequent statement. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

However, other folks are celebrating Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's split. DJ Akademiks is not a fan of Thee Stallion at all, so he was very happy to hear about the cheating allegations and justify them.