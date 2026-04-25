Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Some years belong to an artist, and 2016 didn’t feel like Drake was in the mood to share the spotlight. Drizzy was already part of the biggest record in the country with Rihanna’s “Work,” which sat at No. 1 for weeks at the start of the year. Then, Views arrived on April 29, and everything around it started to tighten.

The album opened big and stayed there. The songs held their place in a way that didn’t feel normal for a release that size. “One Dance,” “Controlla,” and “Too Good” lingered. You heard them in different places, at various times, and they kept coming back. That stretch didn’t really break.

Looking back, the numbers explain part of it with celebratory first-week sales and streaming records. There were also weeks at No. 1, but what stood out in real time was how constant it felt. He wasn’t dropping into the year for a moment because he was already there. Once Views landed, there wasn’t much space left for anything else to take over. It read like control across the charts and radio, shifting the way music was starting to move.

Before Views: Drake Was Already Running The Year

Late January 2016 set the tone for Drake that year. “Work” dropped on January 27, and within weeks, it was everywhere. It spent nine weeks at No. 1 and carried through February into March without giving anything else room to take over. Rihanna had the record, but Drake was tied directly to it, which meant the biggest song in the country already had his voice on it before his own album cycle even started.

Then, three days later, on January 30, he released “Summer Sixteen.” That record didn’t move the same way commercially, but it did something just as important by framing the year. His direct shots and confidence made it clear he wasn’t easing into anything. It wasn’t built for radio but to set a position. That combination mattered.

At the same time, Drake was already coming off a stretch where his presence didn’t really drop off. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and What a Time to Be Alive were still recent enough that he hadn’t left rotation. So, going into 2016, there was overlap.

Views & The Moment It Took Over

Everything came together with the arrival of Views, and the album didn't ease in. The streaming numbers were already pushing past what albums had been doing up to that point. That first week wasn’t just big, it reset expectations for what a release could look like in the streaming era.

Still, the bigger move came after that. Twenty songs from the album landed on the Hot 100 at the same time. It meant the album wasn’t being carried by one or two singles. The whole project showed up at once, across the charts, playlists, radio, and social media.

Thirteen weeks at No. 1 means nothing else fully replaced it for months. Other albums came and went, but Views kept its position, which says more about the moment than the first-week numbers do. The sound helped it travel.

Moreover, Drake wasn’t working in one lane here. You had Noah "40" Shebib holding the core of the album together, that slow, atmospheric style that had already defined his sound. Around that, there were others. There was Nineteen85 on records like “One Dance,” Murda Beatz adding a different energy, Kanye sprinkling his writing talents on "U with Me?," and Southside bringing in a harder edge. It didn’t feel scattered, but it didn’t stay in one place either. The features added to that reach.

Rihanna shows up again on “Too Good,” keeping that connection from “Work” going into the album. Artists like Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR pulled the album into different corners of the sound at the time without tearing it apart. Further, the rollout mattered, too.

Views lived on Apple Music early, which kept it slightly gated at a time when access was starting to define how music moved. That exclusivity didn’t limit the reach, but concentrated it. People went to find it, and once they did, the album spread through everything else.

The Songs That Made 2016 Feel Like Drake

It wasn’t one record carrying this year. “One Dance” arrived with Views on April 29, and within weeks, it took over. Ten weeks at No. 1, but more than that, it stayed in rotation in a way that didn’t drop off. Still, the year doesn’t make sense if you leave it there.

“Pop Style” dropped April 5, a few weeks before the album, and set a different tone. Then “Controlla” followed as a single on June 7, and that’s where the sound of Views really settled in. With Dancehall influence and a slower pace, it was something that stayed in rotation even without needing to peak at the top of the charts.

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“Too Good” with Rihanna came later, released as a single in July. It didn’t hit as hard as “Work,” but it didn’t need to. It extended that same connection, keeping both of them tied to the same sound that was already shaping the year. Even outside of Views, “Hotline Bling,” which dropped July 31, 2015, was still active in 2016. It carried into the year through awards and radio. It didn’t feel like a leftover but a current hit. That’s what made the year feel the way it did.

You weren’t hearing the same Drake record over and over. You were hearing different versions of him, released at different points across the year, all overlapping and staying in rotation at the same time.

Awards, Records, & Being Everywhere At Once

Moreover, that fall, Drake pulled 13 American Music Award nominations, which broke Michael Jackson’s previous record of 11. It was the kind of stat that made the year look even bigger in hindsight because it confirmed how the music already felt. He was taking up an unusual amount of space across formats.

The Grammys carried that same idea into the next awards cycle. Drake picked up eight nominations for the 2017 ceremony tied to his 2016 work, including nods connected to Views, and walked away with Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Hotline Bling.” That matters because “Hotline Bling” started in 2015, but its reach was still extending into 2016, active enough to pay off at the highest level. Then there’s the year-end sweep.

Billboard’s own year-end framing around Drake’s 2016 makes it clear that he wasn’t dominating one lane. He finished the year all over the rankings, not just as an album artist or a singles artist, but as a constant presence across radio, streaming, rap, and R&B. IFPI naming him the Global Recording Artist of 2016 only widened the picture.