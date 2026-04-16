Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

We've had the same conversation for years, circling the same question. What happens when Usher and Chris Brown finally share a stage? The Verzuz era only honed in that curiosity. As legacy matchups became cultural moments, fans repeatedly floated Usher and Brown as one of the few pairings that could hold real weight. Two artists with catalogs deep enough to sustain a full night. Two performers whose live shows rely as much on precision as they do nostalgia. It always made sense on paper.

Usher, however, never framed it as a battle. In past conversations about Verzuz, he made it clear that if he ever stepped into that space with Brown, he didn't want it to be wrapped in competition but a celebration. That now sits at the center of what fans are actually getting with their Raymond & Brown—R&B—Tour.

This tour turns that long-running debate into something tangible. Just two catalogs, built across different eras of Pop, R&B, and Hip Hop, sharing the same stage. Usher’s run through the late ’90s and 2000s helped define the genre’s mainstream sound, balancing radio-ready slow jams and crossover hits. Brown entered a few years later and never really left, evolving from a teenage breakout star to one of the most consistent hitmakers of the streaming era. With catalogs this extensive and expectations this high, the real conversation shifts to the setlist. Which records actually need to be heard when both artists step on that stage?

Usher Songs We Need To Hear

1. “Yeah!”

Arriving in 2004 as the lead single from Confessions, “Yeah!” took over immediately. Produced by Lil Jon with a guest verse from Ludacris, the record fused crunk energy with R&B in a way that radio had not fully embraced before. It spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and closed the year as one of the biggest songs in the country.

2. “U Got It Bad”

This one came in 2001 when Usher was no longer proving his potential. The track was produced by Jermaine Dupri and longtime collaborator Bryan-Michael Cox, and spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Further, "U Got It Bad" turned a very specific kind of vulnerability into something mainstream, the kind of love-sick honesty that made it a classic.

3. “Burn”

As the second single from Confessions, “Burn” carries a different kind of weight than the album’s louder moments. Where “Yeah!” exploded outward, this record turns inward, tracing the emotional fallout that made Confessions resonate beyond radio. Another one produced by Dupri and Cox, the song leaves space for the vocals to carry the track. It spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, quietly matching the dominance of its predecessor without ever needing to reach its volume.

4. “Confessions Part II”

“Confessions Part II” is a track that feels less like a single and more like a moment that slipped out of a private conversation. Dupri is the producer behind this one, delivering a record that leans on a stripped, almost skeletal arrangement, just enough to hold the weight of what’s being said. It still climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but its impact had less to do with radio and more to do with how people talked about it.

There was speculation and debate between persona and real life that followed Usher for years. He later clarified that the story wasn’t his but was shaped by the people around him. That didn’t matter much once the record reached the public. Listeners treated it like testimony.

5. “U Don’t Have to Call”

There’s a looseness to this one that separates it from the rest of 8701. While much of that album leans into tension and emotional push-pull, this record feels settled. Built by the incredible duo The Neptunees, the track rides a smoother groove, letting the melody carry more than the lyrics have to. It cracked the Top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of those songs that lived just as comfortably on radio as it did in everyday rotation.

6. “U Remind Me”

This one is simple, and that’s why it works. Everything’s good until it isn’t. He likes her and the energy is there, but something feels familiar in the wrong way, and he pulls back. This massive hit by producers Edmund “Eddie Hustle” Clement and legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis went No. 1, but it doesn’t feel like a “big” song. It feels casual, like a conversation you’ve had before.

7. “Love In This Club”

Polow da Don keeps the production minimal and deliberate on "Love in This Club" with heavy bass and open space. As a feature, Jeezy adds just enough grit to ground it. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but what gave it real staying power was how easily it expanded. The remix brought in Beyoncé and flipped the perspective, turning a one-sided encounter into a back-and-forth, which extended its life on radio and in the culture.

8. “OMG”

This is where things turn all the way up with will.i.am handling the production. "OMG" landed in that late-2000s electro-pop wave that was taking over the radio, and Usher meets it without losing his footing. It was another Usher release to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving him another crossover moment that reached well beyond R&B.

9. “Nice & Slow”

“Seven o’clock on the dot…” still does the work before anything else even happens. That opening line sets the whole mood before the beat really settles in. Built by Dupri and Manuel Seal, this was Usher stepping fully into grown-man R&B, smooth and a little bit slick without losing the charm. It became his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but more importantly, it stuck because it felt like a moment you could actually picture, not just hear.

10. “You Make Me Wanna…”

This is the one where everything clicked. Not the biggest record in his catalog, but "You Make Me Wanna" made people pay attention differently, especially after peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The way he runs through that list of choices, one girl, then another, caught in the middle of something he can’t clean up, feels casual on the surface, but it’s doing a lot more than that. Dupri keeps the production fun, partnering with the storytelling to carry the record instead of overpowering it with the beat.

Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear

1. “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)”

This is charm, plain and simple. It gave us early Chris Brown, still light on his feet and leaning into that teenage confidence that didn’t feel forced. The production from Dre & Vidal keeps it polished without losing that bounce, while the delivery does most of the work. Moreover, it cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped separate him from the “one-hit debut” conversation after “Run It!”

2. “With You”

There’s no production trick hiding in this one. Written and produced by Stargate, the record relies on simplicity in a way that makes it impossible to miss. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and lived on the radio for months because it felt easy to return to. On stage, it’s one of those moments where the crowd takes over without needing direction.

3. “Take You Down”

This is the one people talk about after the show. The record itself, built by The Underdogs and Lamar Edwards, is already intimate and deliberate, cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the charts don’t explain why it’s lasted this long. The real life of this song has always been on stage.

Over the years, it’s turned into a viral moment more than once. Women were pulled from the crowd. Celebrities were brought onstage. The choreography gets more explicit depending on the night or the city. It’s controlled, but just enough unpredictability to keep people watching, or talking about on social media.

4. “Kiss Kiss”

This is Chris Brown having fun, and you can hear it immediately. The beat is bouncy, a little ridiculous in the best way, and T-Pain is all over it—production, hook, ad-libs, energy, the whole tone of the record. This was right in that moment where Auto-Tune was the sound, helping the track reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. More importantly, it kept his run going after “Run It!” and “Yo,” which mattered at the time. This is where it became clear he wasn’t fading after the debut wave.

5. “Look at Me Now”

The beat is almost empty with sharp drums, space everywhere, and nothing to hide behind. Diplo, Free School, and Afrojack leave it wide open, which makes every verse feel louder than it actually is. Brown is confident, almost taunting, but once Busta Rhymes comes in with his quick rhymes, the whole record shifts. That verse took over everything. People were rewinding it, trying to memorize it, posting attempts online. Most failed, but that didn’t stop them. Further, it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the charts don’t explain why it stuck. This was about replay value, about people engaging with it instead of just listening.

6. “Deuces”

The tone on "Deuces" is colder, more detached than most of Breezy's earlier records, and that’s what made this a fan favorite. Kevin McCall keeps the beat minimal, almost distant, while Brown sounds completely done with a romance that has run its course. Then, Tyga slides in and keeps that same energy, helping the song climb to No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and picking up a Grammy.

7. “Loyal”

You couldn’t go outside without hearing this. Cars, clubs, house parties, somebody always had it playing. Nic Nac and Mark Kragen give it that West Coast bounce that was running everything at the time, then Lil Wayne and Tyga come through, not trying to outdo the record, just staying inside it. It went up to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that doesn’t really capture how big it felt. This was one of those songs that lived outside the charts, in rotation everywhere, all the time.

8. “No Guidance”

This felt like a moment before it even dropped. Breezy and Drake on the same record again carried its own history, all of that sitting underneath the music. Once it landed, it didn’t rush. Nobody’s trying to overpower the record, which is exactly why it works. Additionally, the production was crafted by Vinylz, J-Louis, 40, and Teddy Walton. "No Guidance" didn’t just chart; it stayed. It had a long run at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, was in constant rotation, and was the kind of song that lingered rather than spiked.

9. “New Flame”

This one feels right for this tour specifically. Not just because it’s a hit, but because of who’s on it. Usher showing up alongside Brown gives it a different kind of weight now, something that didn’t fully land the same way when it first dropped. Add Rick Ross to the Count Justice and Trabeats production, and it rounds out into one of those radio-ready collaborations that still holds up. It also cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, but its real value now lies in how it connects the two artists on the same record before they even hit the stage together.

10. “Run It!”

This was everywhere, and not in a subtle way either. You heard it once, and then you heard it all day. That Scott Storch beat had a bounce to it that felt automatic, and Brown just rode it like he’d been doing this already. He didn't overreach, just a little cocky in that teenage way that actually worked. Juelz Santana popping in didn’t even feel like a cosign, making the record feel bigger, like it already belonged.

It went No. 1, first single out, which tells you everything about how people responded to it. You didn’t have to be sold on it because it sold itself. When it plays now, it’s instant. You can feel the nostalgia hit before the hook even comes in, like muscle memory.