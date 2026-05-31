DJ Vlad Claims Leaked Diddy Sex Tape With Daphne Joy Is Real

Diddy is still getting a lot of discussion in celebrity and fan circles due to his sexual misconduct scandal, a saga that is not over. After an alleged sex tape leaked featuring him, adult actor Sly Diggler, and Daphne Joy, the mother of one of the children of 50 Cent, many fans had questions about how this emerged and who's responsible. DJ Vlad recently took to his platforms to claim he was able to verify the alleged tape is real.

Via his Vlad TV platform on YouTube, after describing what's going on, he recalled how he previously interviewed Diggler and spoke with him about this situation and dynamic. Sly alleged that Sean Combs grabbed the actor's phone and recorded this whole sexual encounter.

"I was not prepared for what I saw in that video," the media personality had remarked during this older interview. In his most recent video about the matter, he noted how this recent alleged video leak began with the same censored screenshot he showed back for the Sly Diggler interview.

DJ Vlad Speaks On Diddy Leak

"That's not coincidence, that's not just by chance," DJ Vlad expressed. "Someone actually took it from the very beginning... Now, I don't know where this came from, I never owned this video. I saw the video, saw a few minutes of it. And I got a screenshot from it... But this right here that leaked is the actual video. I'm authenticating this video because a lot of people will say that this is A.I. or this is fake. But that video is 100% real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either. Maybe somebody hacked his phone. I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent."