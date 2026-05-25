Steve Harvey Warns Young Men To Not Become Like Diddy

Steve Harvey recently appeared on the One On One podcast with Kris Fade, speaking candidly about maintaining gentleman-like manners and human decency amid periods of personal struggle. The conversation also came with a warning concerning Diddy. He reflected on the music mogul's history of violence and legal situations, urging young men to stray away from this path. The conversation begins at around the 43:30-minute mark of the video below.

"You'll turn into Puffy if you don't respect it, and you gon' do some time," Harvey remarked. "He was old enough to really get it together. But he didn't... You have to practice acts of kindness. You've got to be a gentleman through it all. Dudes gon' have more than one chick... But you don't have to be abusive with it, and abrasive with it. Puffy was doing all this and getting away with a lot. But when that video came out... What you doing? For you to be a public figure... That's your reaction to this girl? That's what we caught on tape... My goodness, what's been going on when you ain't in front of the elevator?"

Steve said Puff is "not a good person" and said he had to pay. "Sin cost you more than you want to pay, and it makes you stay longer than you want to stay," he added. "And that's what he's in now. He had the power to do whatever he wanted to do. But just because you can do something don't mean you should... [Kris Fade,] you ask God for forgiveness... You've apologized. That's how you get through life. If you don't do that, man, you got to go to prison."

Diddy Lawsuit

Steve Harvey also talked about meeting Diddy before, explaining that he kept his distance due to rumors he heard.