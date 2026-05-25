Steve Harvey Warns Young Men To Not Become Like Diddy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Steve Harvey Warns Young Men Not Become Like Diddy
Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Television personality Steve Harvey in attendance in game four of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Steve Harvey recently spoke on maintaining human decency, respect, and gentleman-like decorum with women, condemning Diddy's behavior.

Steve Harvey recently appeared on the One On One podcast with Kris Fade, speaking candidly about maintaining gentleman-like manners and human decency amid periods of personal struggle. The conversation also came with a warning concerning Diddy. He reflected on the music mogul's history of violence and legal situations, urging young men to stray away from this path. The conversation begins at around the 43:30-minute mark of the video below.

"You'll turn into Puffy if you don't respect it, and you gon' do some time," Harvey remarked. "He was old enough to really get it together. But he didn't... You have to practice acts of kindness. You've got to be a gentleman through it all. Dudes gon' have more than one chick... But you don't have to be abusive with it, and abrasive with it. Puffy was doing all this and getting away with a lot. But when that video came out... What you doing? For you to be a public figure... That's your reaction to this girl? That's what we caught on tape... My goodness, what's been going on when you ain't in front of the elevator?"

Steve said Puff is "not a good person" and said he had to pay. "Sin cost you more than you want to pay, and it makes you stay longer than you want to stay," he added. "And that's what he's in now. He had the power to do whatever he wanted to do. But just because you can do something don't mean you should... [Kris Fade,] you ask God for forgiveness... You've apologized. That's how you get through life. If you don't do that, man, you got to go to prison."

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Diddy Lawsuit

Steve Harvey also talked about meeting Diddy before, explaining that he kept his distance due to rumors he heard.

In more recent Sean Combs news, Diddy is facing a new civil trial over accusations from one of Cassie Ventura's friends. Bryana Bongolan sued him for allegedly dangling her over a balcony and physically assaulting her at Cassie's Los Angeles apartment in 2016. We will see how that case develops along with other civil situations amid his prison sentence.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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