J Balvin's Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" Finally Gets A Release Date

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; J Balvin performs during the half time show during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" drops soon, bringing the reggaeton star's most vibrant Jordan collaboration yet to the Air Jordan 4.

J Balvin has been working through the Jordan lineup one shoe at a time. He already covered the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3. Now he is moving to the Air Jordan 4.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" is set to release September 25th, 2026.

Images of the shoe first appeared after Balvin wore them during his Ciudad Primavera homecoming concert in Medellin, Colombia. At the time it was unclear whether the shoe was an official collaboration or a custom project.

DJ Khaled confirmed the collaboration when he shared a closer on-feet look and revealed that Balvin had hand-delivered a pair to him personally.

The shoe features pale yellow, golden yellow, green, pink, blue, brown, and black across the upper. Nike Air branding lands on the left heel and J Balvin's upside-down face logo appears on the right heel tab, both done in metallic silver.

The retail release will be the multicolor version that Balvin debuted on stage, not a previously rumored all-yellow "Lemonade" edition. That cleared up a lot of confusion that had been circulating for months.

The design feels more controlled than his Air Jordan 1 collaboration, even with the number of colors involved. On foot it reads differently than it does in flat images. Balvin's collaborations tend to work that way.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian" Is Returning In 2027 For First Time In 15 Years

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor"
j-balvin-air-jordan-4-2026
Image via Oscar Castillo

J Balvin has built a consistent design language across all of his Jordan Brand collaborations. Each one pulls from color stories tied to his Colombian roots. The Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" continues that same approach on a bigger stage.

The choice of the Air Jordan 4 as the next canvas makes sense. It is one of the most flexible Jordan silhouettes in terms of material and color blocking. The paneled construction gives a designer more options to work with than most other Jordan models.

The shoe features a pre-distressed midsole with marble-like details and a mini Swoosh logo. Those small details add depth that photographs do not fully capture.

Read More: Travis Kelce Wore The Nike LeBron 7 "MVP" Courtside And People Noticed

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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