J Balvin's Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" Finally Gets A Release Date

J Balvin has been working through the Jordan lineup one shoe at a time. He already covered the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3. Now he is moving to the Air Jordan 4.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" is set to release September 25th, 2026.

Images of the shoe first appeared after Balvin wore them during his Ciudad Primavera homecoming concert in Medellin, Colombia. At the time it was unclear whether the shoe was an official collaboration or a custom project.

DJ Khaled confirmed the collaboration when he shared a closer on-feet look and revealed that Balvin had hand-delivered a pair to him personally.

The shoe features pale yellow, golden yellow, green, pink, blue, brown, and black across the upper. Nike Air branding lands on the left heel and J Balvin's upside-down face logo appears on the right heel tab, both done in metallic silver.

The retail release will be the multicolor version that Balvin debuted on stage, not a previously rumored all-yellow "Lemonade" edition. That cleared up a lot of confusion that had been circulating for months.

The design feels more controlled than his Air Jordan 1 collaboration, even with the number of colors involved. On foot it reads differently than it does in flat images. Balvin's collaborations tend to work that way.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor"

Image via Oscar Castillo

J Balvin has built a consistent design language across all of his Jordan Brand collaborations. Each one pulls from color stories tied to his Colombian roots. The Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" continues that same approach on a bigger stage.

The choice of the Air Jordan 4 as the next canvas makes sense. It is one of the most flexible Jordan silhouettes in terms of material and color blocking. The paneled construction gives a designer more options to work with than most other Jordan models.