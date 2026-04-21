J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG Is Officially Dropping This Fall

BY Ben Atkinson
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) J Balvin performs with Karol G at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
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The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG is set to release this fall, continuing the reggaeton superstar's collaboration with Jordan.

J Balvin and Jordan Brand are continuing their collab run. The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG is officially set to drop in Fall 2026. The release keeps Balvin's pattern of moving numerically through Michael Jordan's signature line.

J Balvin made history in December 2020 when he became the first Latino artist to receive his own Air Jordan collaboration. Since then, he has worked through the AJ1, AJ2, and AJ3 in order. Consequently, the Air Jordan 4 was always the next logical step.

Images of the collab first surfaced after Balvin wore the multicolored sneakers on stage during his Ciudad Primavera homecoming concert in Medellin. Additionally, DJ Khaled confirmed the collaboration when Balvin hand-delivered him a personal pair at his 50th birthday celebration.

However, the exact retail version remains in question. The multicolored pair worn by both Balvin and DJ Khaled will not be releasing to the public.

The mockup shown here features an explosive array of colors across the upper with brown, pink, green, blue, yellow, red, and black all appearing across the shoe. Furthermore, J Balvin's signature smiley face logo lands on the right heel. Nike Air branding appears on the left.

Read More: The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" Gets Its First Retro Since 2021 Next Year

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 is one of the most visually chaotic sneaker collabs in recent memory. The mockup features a black leather base loaded with panels in contrasting colors. There's brown leather at the side, mint green at the toe, pink mesh netting at the mid-panel, and blue at the midsole.

Red, yellow, and additional pink accents scatter across the shoe in every direction. J Balvin's smiley face lightning bolt logo hits the right heel while Nike Air branding takes the left. It's a vibrant take on the AJ4 silhouette that fits perfectly within Balvin's "Colores" creative world.

Finally, the retail price of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG is expected to be $225.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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