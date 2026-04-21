J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG Is Officially Dropping This Fall

J Balvin and Jordan Brand are continuing their collab run. The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG is officially set to drop in Fall 2026. The release keeps Balvin's pattern of moving numerically through Michael Jordan's signature line.

J Balvin made history in December 2020 when he became the first Latino artist to receive his own Air Jordan collaboration. Since then, he has worked through the AJ1, AJ2, and AJ3 in order. Consequently, the Air Jordan 4 was always the next logical step.

Images of the collab first surfaced after Balvin wore the multicolored sneakers on stage during his Ciudad Primavera homecoming concert in Medellin. Additionally, DJ Khaled confirmed the collaboration when Balvin hand-delivered him a personal pair at his 50th birthday celebration.

However, the exact retail version remains in question. The multicolored pair worn by both Balvin and DJ Khaled will not be releasing to the public.

The mockup shown here features an explosive array of colors across the upper with brown, pink, green, blue, yellow, red, and black all appearing across the shoe. Furthermore, J Balvin's signature smiley face logo lands on the right heel. Nike Air branding appears on the left.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 OG

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 is one of the most visually chaotic sneaker collabs in recent memory. The mockup features a black leather base loaded with panels in contrasting colors. There's brown leather at the side, mint green at the toe, pink mesh netting at the mid-panel, and blue at the midsole.

Red, yellow, and additional pink accents scatter across the shoe in every direction. J Balvin's smiley face lightning bolt logo hits the right heel while Nike Air branding takes the left. It's a vibrant take on the AJ4 silhouette that fits perfectly within Balvin's "Colores" creative world.