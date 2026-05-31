50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Daphne Joy

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
50 Cent took to Instagram on Sunday to react to the alleged leaked sex tape between Daphne Joy and music mogul Diddy.

Earlier today, social media was set ablaze thanks to an alleged sex tape involving Diddy and Daphne Joy. Daphne Joy was part of Diddy's trial, as the mother of 50 Cent's child was accused of being in on Diddy's alleged schemes. It was reported that Joy and Diddy had a relationship, which is something Fif would always make fun of on social media.

DJ Vlad claims the alleged sex tape from earlier today is, in fact, real. Social media has been reacting to the tape, and there have been plenty of jokes thrown Diddy's way. 50 Cent could not resist chiming in, as he took to Instagram with his take on all of it.

As you will read, 50 Cent fired the first shot at Daphne Joy, noting that this must be hard for his son to watch. Meanwhile, he made sure to get some jabs in on Diddy's manhood.

"She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine," Fif wrote. "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL"

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

50 Cent Speaks Out

A pair of reactions from 50 Cent should not come as much of a surprise. As we all know, he is the type of person to make these comments whenever something happens to his foes. This situation just so happens to be a slam dunk for Fif, given the parties involved.

Between this and the Jay-Z freestyle, there is no denying that today has been an eventful one in the world of hip-hop.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere Music 50 Cent Puts Daphne Joy On Blast Following Rape & Abuse Allegations
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music 50 Cent Joins Nicki Minaj Onstage At "Pink Friday 2" Tour, Disses Daphne Joy
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere Music 50 Cent Reacts To His Ex Daphne Joy Being Named As Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music 50 Cent Responds To Daphne Joy's Rape & Abuse Accusations
Comments 0