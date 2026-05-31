50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Daphne Joy

Earlier today, social media was set ablaze thanks to an alleged sex tape involving Diddy and Daphne Joy. Daphne Joy was part of Diddy's trial, as the mother of 50 Cent's child was accused of being in on Diddy's alleged schemes. It was reported that Joy and Diddy had a relationship, which is something Fif would always make fun of on social media.

DJ Vlad claims the alleged sex tape from earlier today is, in fact, real. Social media has been reacting to the tape, and there have been plenty of jokes thrown Diddy's way. 50 Cent could not resist chiming in, as he took to Instagram with his take on all of it.

As you will read, 50 Cent fired the first shot at Daphne Joy, noting that this must be hard for his son to watch. Meanwhile, he made sure to get some jabs in on Diddy's manhood.

"She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine," Fif wrote. "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL"

50 Cent Speaks Out

A pair of reactions from 50 Cent should not come as much of a surprise. As we all know, he is the type of person to make these comments whenever something happens to his foes. This situation just so happens to be a slam dunk for Fif, given the parties involved.