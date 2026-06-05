Daphne Joy Appears Unbothered With New Twerk Video Following Diddy Tape Controversy

Daphne Joy is seemingly refusing to let the internet dictate her narrative. Just days after finding herself at the center of a viral controversy involving a leaked sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy and Sly Diggler, the model and entrepreneur returned to social media with a new post that quickly grabbed attention. This time, however, it wasn't a statement or a response.

Instead, Joy shared a twerk video. Due to timing, many fans interpreted it as message to critics who have been discussing her nonstop throughout the week. The clip quickly circulated and social media had a lot to say.

"As a mother of two boys, I could never embarrass my kids like this," one person wrote.

"yall was in the comments like “ im soooo sorry this happened to you”…meanwhile," another person said.

"At this point trying very hard to pretend she doesn’t care actually overcompensating psych 101. She cares greatly," another typed.

The post arrives shortly after Joy publicly addressed the leaked footage that spread across social media over the weekend. In a statement that was later deleted, she claimed the video was recorded without her consent and alleged that she was extorted by individuals attempting to profit from the footage.

According to Joy, she refused to pay the requested money, which ultimately resulted in the video being circulated online.

Read More: 50 Cent Goes Off On Daphne Joy On Stage Following Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Daphne Joy Seemingly Responds To The Haters

The situation became even more complicated due to Diddy's involvement. Since the Bad Boy founder's recent conviction, many online observers argued that sharing or consuming the footage was inappropriate given the allegations that have surrounded him. Others expressed sympathy for Joy, who claimed she was forced to relive a traumatic experience after the video's release.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has continued weighing in (laughing) on the controversy. The rapper recently made headlines after addressing the leak during a public appearance, where he made it clear that he does not view Joy as a victim in the situation.

"She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom," 50 said. "The court system in LA thinks it’s fine. Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL."

As for Joy, her latest social media post suggests she is not interested in engaging with every criticism being thrown her way. Instead, she appears focused on moving forward.