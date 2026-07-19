First In-Hand Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Laser" Surface

New in-hand photos are giving fans their first real look at the Air Jordan 4 "White Laser." The shoe is set to release in February 2027. This marks the pair's first retro since its original 2005 debut.

The original release never got a proper comeback in over 20 years. It first launched through the Jumpman23 website as part of a 20th anniversary celebration. That drop came bundled with a matching t-shirt and hat. Designer Mark Smith created the laser-etched technique used on the shoe. The process engraves detailed graphics directly into the leather itself.

Various Air Jordan silhouettes and motifs appear etched across the white upper. Red detailing shows up on the eyelets, tongue, and Jumpman branding. Black fills in the wing tabs, midsole, and heel area. The "White Laser" is expected to release alongside its "Black Laser".

Reports suggest both pairs will come packaged together in one set. This 2027 version should reach far more people than the original did. That first release stayed limited to one online-only drop back in 2005.

The new on-hand photos show the laser detailing holding up well up close. Fans have been waiting a long time to see this colorway return. February 2027 is now the date most people are watching.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Laser"

The laser-etched technique remains the defining feature of this entire colorway. Mark Smith developed the process back in 2005 for the shoe's original release.

It uses a precise engraving method to burn artwork directly onto leather. That artwork blends imagery from earlier Air Jordan models into one busy design. The white leather base makes those engravings especially easy to see up close.

Red and black accents help frame the design without overwhelming it. This color layout closely follows the original "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 from 1989. Jordan Brand has revisited laser detailing a few times since 2005.

Both the 2015 and 2019 releases used similar etching techniques on other colorways. Still, neither of those matched the original "White Laser" design directly. This 2027 retro finally brings that specific colorway back for a new audience.