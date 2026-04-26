Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" Set To Return For The First Time Ever

The Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" is officially coming back, and sneakerheads should be paying attention. Originally released in May 2005, this will be the first time the pair has returned since its debut. That is over 20 years without a retro, which makes this a genuinely big deal.

The 2027 launch will be more widespread compared to the initial launch, which was limited to the official Jumpman website. More access means more people can finally add this grail to their rotation.

The "White Laser" was the first retro Air Jordan to feature Mark Smith's laser print graphics. That distinction alone gives this shoe a legitimate place in Jordan Brand history. Furthermore, the laser print technique was genuinely groundbreaking for its time.

The shoe drops alongside its sibling, the Air Jordan 4 "Black Laser," on the same date. zSneakerHeadz reporst that both colorways are set to release in February 2027. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed for either pair.

The pair is expected to be on the limited side, so planning ahead will be essential. Additionally, original pairs from 2005 are no longer wearable due to midsole degradation. The 2027 retro gives collectors a fresh, wearable version of a shoe many never got to own.

Overall, this is one of the more exciting retro announcements for early 2027. The combination of history, rarity, and wider availability makes it a must-watch release.

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Air Jordan 4 "White Laser"

The Air Jordan 4 "White Laser" is one of the most visually distinctive Jordan 4 colorways ever made. The shoe features white leather across the base with gold laser print of different Air Jordan silhouettes throughout the upper.

Red hits appear on the winged eyelets, tongue lining, and Jumpman branding, mirroring the classic "Fire Red" 4 color blocking. Black fills in the wings, midsole, and heel tab. The laser engravings served as a tribute to the 20th Anniversary of the Air Jordan line.