Air Jordan 3 “Laser” Rumored Release Date Surfaces

The Air Jordan 3 “Laser” is officially set to return in Summer 2026, bringing back one of the more experimental designs in Jordan Brand history. Originally introduced during the mid-2000s, the Laser concept pushed the Air Jordan line beyond traditional color blocking.

It leans into detailed artwork and storytelling etched directly into the upper. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Laser” will be released in the fall of 2026.

Now, nearly two decades later, the idea is coming back with a modern lens. This upcoming release keeps the focus on craftsmanship and detail rather than bold color. Instead of loud contrasts, the “Laser” relies on intricate linework that wraps across the leather panels, giving the shoe depth the longer you look at it.

Jordan Brand has been leaning into heritage lately, and revisiting the "Laser" theme feels like a nod to a specific era of experimentation that collectors still appreciate. The Air Jordan 3 remains one of the most important silhouettes in the entire lineup.

It was the shoe that saved Jordan Brand in 1988, and it continues to be a canvas for storytelling today. Bringing the Laser concept back on this model feels intentional, pairing one of the most iconic shapes with one of the brand’s boldest ideas.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Details

The Air Jordan 3 “Laser” features a clean white leather base covered in detailed etched graphics. The laser patterns stretch across the upper and midfoot panels. Black accents anchor the heel and midsole. Subtle gold touches appear near the collar.

The outsole keeps things neutral and balanced. The design feels layered without being busy. Every angle reveals something new. It looks refined, artistic, and intentionally different from typical Jordan 3 releases.