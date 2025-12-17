Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” Gets A Rumored Drop Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” is officially slated to release in 2026, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable graphic concepts. Originally introduced in the early 2000s, the Laser theme became known for its intricate etched patterns that turned the Air Jordan 1 into something closer to wearable art.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” will be released on August 6th, 2026. Now, the idea returns in a low-top OG format, giving it a fresh feel while staying rooted in history.

This upcoming release leans into nostalgia without feeling dated. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has become a strong platform for experimentation, and the "Laser" treatment fits naturally on its clean panels. Instead of relying on loud color blocking, the design lets texture and detail take center stage.

It rewards closer looks, which is part of what made the original Laser pairs so memorable. Jordan Brand’s decision to revisit the "Laser" concept signals a continued interest in detail.

As younger fans discover older design eras and longtime collectors chase refined callbacks, pairs like this bridge the gap. The low-top shape also makes the sneaker easier to wear daily, giving the Laser idea more versatility than before.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” Mockup

Image via zsneakerheadz

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” features a black upper covered in intricate etched graphics. Red laces add a sharp pop of contrast.

Also a black leather Swoosh blends into the patterned panels. The midsole arrives in clean white. A red outsole grounds the design. The low-cut shape keeps the look sleek.

Overall, the sneaker feels detailed, bold, and surprisingly wearable on foot. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.