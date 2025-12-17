The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” Drops This Week

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is set to drop in just a few days, and official images have only increased the anticipation. As expected, the Atlanta-based boutique delivers another refined take on a Jordan classic, leaning into mood, texture, and restraint rather than hype-driven flash.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" is going to be released on December 19th, 2025. This release continues A Ma Maniere’s ongoing dialogue with Jordan Brand, one rooted in storytelling, quality, and cultural intention.

The Air Jordan 4 is no stranger to collaborations, but A Ma Maniere has carved out its own lane. The “Dark Mocha” colorway feels deliberate and mature, blending rich brown tones with muted plum and black accents.

It fits seamlessly alongside the brand’s previous Jordan projects, which consistently favor depth over loud branding. Nothing here feels rushed or overdesigned. Official images highlight the premium materials and subtle details that separate this pair from standard releases.

From the quilted interior lining to the refined color palette, every choice feels considered. This is not a sneaker chasing trends. It is one designed to age well, both visually and culturally.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Official Images

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” features a soft brown suede upper throughout. Muted plum accents appear on the lace eyelets and midsole. Black mesh panels add contrast and depth.

The heel features classic Nike Air branding. A quilted inner lining gives the shoe a luxurious feel. Cream and burgundy tones balance the midsole and outsole.

The overall look feels premium, calm, and thoughtfully executed. On foot, it looks understated but confident.

How Much Will The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Cost?

The retail price of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” will be $225 when they release on December 19th. The pair will be available through A Ma Maniere and select Jordan Brand retailers.

It speaks to collectors who value craftsmanship and intention. In a crowded release calendar, that approach continues to stand out.

Image via Nike