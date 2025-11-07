First Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha"

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” is giving the beloved silhouette a new, rich tone just in time for winter. Set to release this December, this collaboration continues the Atlanta-based boutique’s streak of refined, storytelling-driven designs with Jordan Brand.

A Ma Maniere has built a strong identity through its premium materials and deep color palettes, and this release fits right in with that legacy. Over the years, the Air Jordan 4 has become one of the most celebrated sneakers in Jordan history.

It debuted in 1989 during a key moment in Michael Jordan’s career. It stands out with its visible Air unit and supportive lace wings. The model’s mix of function and fashion turned it into a favorite both on the court and on the streets.

Each A Ma Maniere collab has leaned into that heritage, bringing elegance to a design originally built for competition. In the first look at the “Dark Mocha,” the shoe features soft brown nubuck with darker accents and cream hits on the midsole.

The design captures a balance of luxury and simplicity that A Ma Maniere is known for. Based on these early images, this upcoming drop looks ready to join the lineup of the brand’s most memorable Jordan collabs.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha” features a brown nubuck upper with tonal mesh and subtle taupe details. Cream hits on the midsole and heel contrast against black laces and metallic lace wings.

The familiar A Ma Maniere branding adds a touch of exclusivity to the back heel and tongue. Premium stitching and smooth overlays highlight the shoe’s high-quality build.

The deep, earthy palette makes this pair versatile while keeping that elevated, boutique aesthetic. Elegant yet understated, this Jordan 4 captures both heritage and modern luxury in a single design.