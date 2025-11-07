A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” Is Coming This December

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” is the latest entry in the brand’s refined lineup with Jordan. Set to drop this December, the Atlanta-based boutique continues its run of understated luxury. They're giving the Air Jordan 6 a sophisticated new look.

A Ma Maniere has built its name by turning classic silhouettes into modern pieces of art. This release stays true to that vision. Also the Air Jordan 6 holds a special place in sneaker history.

Michael Jordan wore the model during the 1991 NBA Finals, leading the Chicago Bulls to their first championship. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ6 introduced clean lines, visible Air cushioning, and a reinforced heel tab for smoother play.

It became a symbol of dominance. Over three decades later, it’s still one of the most celebrated sneakers in the Jordan lineup. In the new photos, the “Smokey Mauve” pairs premium suede with deep brown accents and aged midsole tones.

The classic Nike Air logo returns on the heel, sitting above a translucent outsole. Small touches like the black Jumpman tongue embroidery add polish without taking away from the minimal look.

Overall the upcoming drop blends Jordan heritage with the quiet confidence that defines A Ma Maniere’s style.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” features soft mauve suede uppers paired with dark brown and cream details. Perforations along the sides add breathability, while the black Jumpman logo highlights the tongue.

The back heel displays classic Nike Air branding, a nod to the shoe’s roots. Also an icy outsole and visible Air unit give the sneaker a clean, balanced finish.

Further the mix of muted tones and premium texture creates a refined yet timeless appeal. This design captures the perfect blend of performance heritage and boutique craftsmanship that A Ma Maniere is known for.

Sneaker Files reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” is going to be released on December 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.